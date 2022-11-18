It doesn’t matter if you made a poor decision when picking your starter Pokémon or if you’re just looking for an alternative method to fixing your sudden FPS drops, you need to know how to restart Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Generally speaking, there are three main ways of resetting your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: resetting to start a new game, starting a second save, and soft resetting. In this guide, we’ll guide you through all three ways of resetting your game.

How to reset Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and start a new game

The first thing you’ll need to do is you’ll need to go to your “System Settings” on your home screen. Once you have your settings opened, you need to go to “Data Management,” which is sitting on the left side of your screen. After that, choose the “Delete Save Data” option and proceed by selecting Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Choose the correct Nintendo Switch Profile’s data and confirm this by pressing A. After that, you’ll need to confirm you’ll be deleting all the saved data from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for that profile Then, you can start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet again and the option to start a new game will be there.

Start a second save with a new Nintendo Switch profile

First, you need to navigate to your “System Settings” on your Nintendo Switch home screen. After you opened settings, select “Users” and then “Add User.” Now you’ll need to fill out the necessary information, name it, and assign a profile picture to it. (Optional) Nintendo will then ask you to either create a new Nintendo account or link your existing profile to the new one. Finally, you can run your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anew with your new profile and start a new game.

How to soft reset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet