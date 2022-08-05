How to redeem Ash Ketchum’s team in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield players are in for more free Pokémon soon, and these will come straight from the pocket of Ash Ketchum. A new distribution is coming to the game that will award Ash’s team throughout the event.

Ash’s Pokémon Sword and Shield team is made up of Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, Sirfetch’d, and Lucario and all of them will be level 80 upon receipt. Another fun fact about these Pokémon that you’ll notice when you receive them is that they all have their original Pokémon anime air date as the Trainer ID when you get them.

Serebii Update: Ash's team of Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, Sirfetch'd and Lucario are to be distributed to Sword & Shield through shared Serial Code weekly from August 12th.



How to redeem Ash Ketchum’s team

The codes are originally intended for those residing in Japan, but they will work for anyone wishing to redeem them. The codes will be distributed alongside each anime episode as they are broadcast in Japan. Keep an eye on Serebii’s Twitter, since they will be keeping fans updated with the codes as they become available.

Below is the list of Pokémon up for grabs during the promotional period. One notable Pokémon absent from this list is Pikachu. To get Ash’s World Cap Pikachu, fans will need to go see one of the three movies in theaters until Sept. 30.

Aug. 12 – Dracovish

Aug. 26 – Dragonite

Sept. 2 – Gengar

Sept 9 – Sirfetch’d

Sept. 16 – Lucario

Here are the steps on how to redeem via Serial Code in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Open the main menu of your game. Select “Mystery Gift” and then select “Get a Mystery Gift”. Select “Get with Code/Password”. Input the Serial Code that you got from Serebii or from watching the anime.

Once you’ve done that, come back the next week for another Pokémon and soon you will have the whole team.