How to obtain and farm XL Candy in Pokémon Go

As part of the Go Beyond series of updates Niantic is pushing out for Pokémon Go, players can obtain a new kind of Candy called XL Candy that will help them bypass the previous level 40 CP cap for their Pokémon.

XL Candy is similar to the normal Candy you collect when catching Pokémon and completing Research Tasks, but the new type has several uses beyond simply improving your Pokémon slightly, and just like with normal Candy, players can collect XL Candy through multiple means, including simply catching Pokémon.

The new Candy is only available for trainers who have reached at least level 40 themselves, and if you plan on training your Pokémon up to their absolute most powerful states, here is how you can collect XL Candy.

Capturing Pokémon

Simply catching a Pokémon can provide players from anywhere between zero and three XL Candy. If you capture a Raid Boss that becomes a random chance at getting one XL Candy as a reward.

Legendary and Shiny Pokémon all have the same chance at giving XL Candy as normal Pokémon.

Trading Pokémon

If you trade a Pokémon with someone, at least one participant could receive one XL Candy, though both players can also receive the reward.

Hatching Eggs

When hatching Eggs, a 5km Egg can give players up to 16 XL Candy, while 10km Eggs give up to 24 XL Candy per hatch.

Research rewards

None have been added yet, but it is very likely that XL Candy will be added as Limited, Timed, and Field Research rewards in future events.

Transferring Pokémon to Professor Willow

If you decide to transfer a Pokémon to Professor Willow, with each transfer you will have a random chance to receive an XL Candy along with the normal Pokémon Candy.

You can also exchange any 100 pieces of normal Candy for a single XL Candy at any point, though all 100 Candy must come from the same species.