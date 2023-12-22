How to get the Ball Guy Helmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

As the mascot of the Galar Pokémon League, the Ball Guy is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters, and you too can walk around flaunting a fun Pokéball helmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk. That said, the process to unlock the helmet is a bit tedious, so allow me to help you get it.

After you complete the base game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk has a lot of exciting post-game content for you to explore, including pursuing special gear like the Ball Guy Helmet, Replica Leader Bag, Replica Aether Shoes, and more to add to your wardrobe. You can get all these items from a Team Star member named Atticus after you complete a certain post-game side quest.

How to get the Ball Guy Helmet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk?

The real Ball Guy. Image via The Pokémon Company

To get the Ball Guy Helmet in Indigo Disk, you first need to complete the Tutor Team Star side quest. Doing so will spawn Atticus in the Porta Marinda’s trading center, where he’ll be auctioning special clothing items, including the Ball Guy Helmet you want so much. You have to be the highest bidder on the helmet to get it, so make sure you have enough Pokécoins before you participate in the auction.

If you don’t have this quest unlocked yet, here’s what you need to do:

Complete the main storyline of Indigo Disk, including the secret cutscene. Beat the Academy Ace Tournament. Play through Penny’s post-game cutscenes at the Academy. Pick an optional class at the Academy and complete it up to the final exam.

Once you complete these conditions, Team Star members Giacomo and Eri will spawn in the Academy’s lobby. Talk to them to start the Tutor Team Star side quest.

How to complete the Tutor Team Star side quest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk?

To begin with, talk to Eri and Giacomo in the Academy’s lobby and agree to be their tutor when they ask. This will complete the first stage of the side quest. Afterward, you’ll be taken to their classroom, meet other Team Star members, and then prompted to talk to Mela. You’ll find her in the schoolyard; talk to her and then head back to the classroom. Lastly, talk to Ortega, Atticus, and Mela in the classroom and answer their questions.

That’s it; after Eri thanks you for tutoring Team Star, the Tutor Team Star side quest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Indigo Disk should be marked as complete. You’ll also receive a few rewards, including some Team Star-themed cosmetics, the Hasta La Vistar! Emote, and a Gold Bottle Cap.