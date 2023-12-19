All new Outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk and how to get them

As a game with a school setting, the outfits are very limited in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, consisting entirely of uniforms for different seasons before the DLCs. Our wardrobe expanded a tiny bit in The Teal Mask with various jinbei outfits to fit in in Kitakami, and a handful of new outfits were also added in The Indigo Disk.

The Indigo Disk takes the player to Unova’s Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, which means we get to dress up in… more uniforms. If you’re stoked to give your character a fresh look as you explore Blueberry Academy’s Terarium and dig deeper into Area Zero, here’s how you can get all the new outfits in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Where to get all new outfits in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Like the base games, The Indigo Disk features a small collection of school-related outfits. We will update this guide as we unlock more outfits in The Indigo Disk.

How to get all BB Uniforms in The Indigo Disk

Studying up in the Spring Uniform. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stay cool in the Summer Uniform. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nice and simple Autumn Uniform. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stay warm in the Winter Uniform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right when you start The Indigo Disk, you head to the Unova region and attend Blueberry Academy as an exchange student. Even though you aren’t a permanent student, you still get to wear the same uniform as the other Blueberry trainers.

As soon as you enter Blueberry Academy, you’re automatically given the following outfits:

BB Spring Uniform

BB Summer Uniform

BB Autumn Uniform

BB Winter Uniform

How to get the BB Tracksuit and League Club Uniform in The Indigo Disk

Gear up in the BB Tracksuit. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go for a jog in the League Club Uniform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re settled in at Blueberry Academy, you meet new friends like Drayton and reunite with Carmine and Kieran. As you progress through the early parts of the DLC storyline, your friends will naturally invite you to join the League Club.

The League Club room is not only where you can fulfill important tasks like upgrading Biomes, but also where you’re given two other outfits:

BB Tracksuit

League Club Uniform

There might not be that large of a selection when it comes to The Indigo Mask outfits, but hopefully, there’s one that suits your style.