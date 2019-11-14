How to get Shiny Pokémon through Chaining in Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield has over 400 Pokemon to collect, but only a few of them can be found in their shiny variants.

Unlike with the Let’s Go series, shiny Pokemon will not appear on the overworld and you won’t know if you can catch one until you go into battle. There is also no SOS chain like in Ultra Sun and Moon to rely on.

Like Let’s Go, however, there does appear to be some form of SHiny chaining, but not as we expected. To increase the chances of getting a Shiny Pokémon, players ill need to rely on two factors.

Kurt on Twitter Pokémon Sword/Shield give you extra rerolls to try to generate a shiny based on how many of the Pokémon you’ve ever battled, and how long your current encounter chain is. Shiny charm still gives +2 if obtained. We’re not sure what increments your chain counter, but this is it!

Instead of having to capture the creatures, this time Shiny Chaining will rely solely on battling them, as discovered by Kurt on Twitter. From what we understand so far, it appears like the more times you battle the same Pokémon (Numbers Battled) as well as the current Chain you are on slowly increases the chances of finding a Shiny.

So for example, say you have fought 20 Pikachu simultaneously in the Wild Area without fighting any other Pokémon, and you had never fought a Pikachu until now, the chances of you finding a shiny in your next encounter would be 14 percent.

If I was just starting a new chain with Pikachu but had fought 20 of them without chaining beforehand, the chances of finding one would be two percent. Note, this is just battling and defeating them, not capturing them like in Let’s Go. If you run away from the battle, it doesn’t count towards the Number Battled column.

So while it might be a slog, there is definitely a way to go about getting them this time around. Let’s just hope that more methods appear over time that make the process easier.