How to get Shinx in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC

One of the best Sinnoh has to offer.

Shinx is one of many returning Pokémon coming to The Isle of Armor, Sword and Shield’s DLC, and as you can imagine he is highly sought after.

Like a lot of the Pokémon on this list though, his whereabouts remain unknown until you know where to look. Thankfully, however, we have found the Pokémon and are ready to share his location with you!

Shinx can be located to the nother of the Isle of Armor but an only appear during certain weather effects.

You will need to wait for it to be raining or thundering before it will appear in the tall grass which means you might have to adjust your game’s time and clock accordingly to force the weather effect to occur.

Once you have that weather effect in the northern areas though, there should be plenty of them walking around for you to capture!