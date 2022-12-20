Salty Herba Mystica is one of five Herba Mystica trainers can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s one of several sandwich ingredients that play an important role in increasing the odds of finding Shiny Pokémon by bestowing trainers with the much-desired Sparkling Power buff.

But like most valuable things in life, Salty Herba Mystica is not easy to come by. In fact, there’s a pretty long list of requirements that need to be done beforehand.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to get Salty Herba Mystica is by grinding Five-Star Tera Raids and Six-Star Tera Raids with Pokémon that drop them, and even then, there’s only a chance you’ll receive one.

Before you can even attempt to do that, you’ll need to finish all three stories in the main Scarlet and Violet storyline to unlock Five-Star Raids. Then, if you want to unlock Six-Star Raids, which have a higher chance of dropping them, you’ll need to finish several Five-Star Raids and the Ace Academy Tournament.

Here’s a list of all the Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids that drop them:

Five-Star Raids

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Blissey

Bronzong

Cetitan

Cloyster

Coalossal

Copperajah

Corviknight

Dondozo

Drifblim

Eelektross

Garganacl

Gengar

Glalie

Greedent

Hippowdon

Orthworm

Palafin

Slowbro

Image via The Pokémon Company

Six-Star Raids

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Blissey

Cetitan

Corviknight

Dachsbun

Dondozo

Farigiraf

Garganacl

Hippowdon

Klawf

Orthworm

Pelipper

Torkoal

Toxapex

Vaporeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Seven-Star Raids have an even higher chance of dropping them, but those only coincide with limited-time events, so unless one happens to be in progress, you’ll need to stick to the others.

Just remember the odds of Herba Mystica dropping in Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids isn’t high. Plus, since there are five of them, they kind of get in the way of each other. But if you want Salty Herba Mystica, it’s the only way to do it. So, if you’ve done everything you need to reach the point where you can grind them, all that’s left to do is putting in the work.