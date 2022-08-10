Poké Balls are a staple of the Pokémon series, allowing players to capture the nearly 1,000 different types of creatures and add them to their teams. Their importance makes them an easy item to obtain in the main series via Pokémon Centers, certain vendors, and even just laying on the ground.

But in Pokémon Go, there are no Pokémon Centers, only an in-game shop where players must use currency obtained through gyms or direct purchase. Therefore, players may find that their stash of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls quickly diminishes while they’re out adventuring for Pokémon in the real world, not having many ways to replenish them effectively.

Luckily for players who are unable to get their hands on Poké Coins or are unwilling to spend real money on them, there are other ways to get Poké Balls in Pokémon Go more quickly.

How to get more Poké Balls in Pokémon Go

The most efficient way to get Poké Balls for free in Pokémon Go is by spinning PokéStops. Though they are not guaranteed, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls can drop from PokéStops in multiples at a time. PokéStops reset every five minutes and there is no limit to how many items players can obtain from them each day.

Additionally, various Field, Timed, Limited, and Special Research tasks reward players with large quantities of Poké Balls for completing tasks. Field Research can be obtained from any unique PokéStop each day, while the other types typically become available during events. Poké Balls are not guaranteed to be rewards for each research task, however.

The newest feature in Pokémon Go, Adventure Incense, also grants players a large number of Poké Balls each day. By accessing the Adventure Incense, which can first be done by starting the Special Research task and then clicking the option on the main screen, players with less than 30 Poké Balls will be given 30 for free. This can be done once per day.

For players willing to spend their PokéCoins on Poké Balls or use real money on in-game purchases, more can be bought directly via the shop. Poké Balls can be bought in bundles of 20, 100, or 200, costing 100, 460, and 800 PokéCoins, respectively. Poké Balls also appear in various bundles that rotate through the shop, including the daily free bundle.