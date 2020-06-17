How to get Gigantamax Cinderace, Inteleon, and Rillaboom in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

One of the most compelling features in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion is the inclusion of Gigantimax forms for all three of the Galar region’s starter Pokémon.

It was odd that the trio didn’t have these forms included in the base game, but they are finally here and ready for players to bust out in battle against some of the toughest opponents on the Isle of Armor.

You won’t be able to unlock these Gigantimax forms right away, but it won’t take you too long to get your starter into fighting shape. All you need to do is start completing the Master Dojo trials and get Master Mustard to teach you how to make Max Soup.

Mustard will have you traverse the Isle of Armor to gather Max Mushrooms, the main ingredient in Max Soup. Once you finish that quest, you will return to the Master Dojo and learn how to make Max Soup in the dojo’s kitchen.

Max Soup is an item that will enable any Pokémon that has a Gigantimax form to unlock its full potential and utilize that form. Once you are able to make the soup you can feed it to your starter and it will be able to Gigantimax immediately after that.

There is a cookbook on a shelf in the kitchen that lists all of the Pokémon that can Gigantimax, so here’s that full list of Pokémon that can have their Gigantamax potential unlocked by eating some Max Soup, including all three Galar and Kanto starters.

Butterfree

Pikachu

Meowth

Machamp

Gengar

Lapras

Eevee

Snorlax

Garbodor

Drewnaw

Corviknight

Toxtricity

Alcremie

Duraludon

Orbeetle

Coalossal

Sandaconda

Grimmsnarl

Flapple

Appletun

Hatterene

Copperajah

Kingler

Centiskorch

Venasaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

If you have more than one starter that you want to access their Gigantimax form, you can find more Max Mushrooms by exploring the caverns and caves on the Isle of Armor. You will need three Max Mushrooms each time you want to make a batch of Max Soup.