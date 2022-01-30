How to get Berries from trees in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first game in the franchise to bring in an extensive crafting system to the game. With this, gathering resources is imperative and some of the most common and useful of these are berries.

Berries have a variety of uses and are in an abundance throughout the Hisui region. On your journey, you’ll want to make the most of this by collecting them. This process can be completed in seconds and is extremely simple.

Here’s what you need to know about collecting berries from trees in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to get Berries from trees

Image via The Pokémon Company

Getting berries from trees in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is extremely easy and something that players will do a ton during their time in the Hisui region. All you need to do is be aiming at the tree with berries and throw your Pokémon out.

The Pokémon will then fixate on three and charge at it which will knock down the berries and add them to your satchel. It’s that simple. With these berries, you can feed your Pokémon to restore health or heal status effects. Alternatively, you can use the berries to craft a variety of different items for both battling and catching Pokémon.

Be wary when collecting berries though as some wild Pokémon can be hidden within trees that when bothered will attack. With this being the case, you’ll want to use a Pokémon that you believe is capable of surviving in battle.

Using your Pokémon to gather berries is a great way to increase friendship so if you’re after an evolution that required friendship then this is the perfect time to get a boost in.