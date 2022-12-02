How to get a Shell Bell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shell Bell has become a more essential item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when it comes to raiding, especially during big event raids like Charizard the Unrivaled which has popped up in recent days.

The Shell Bell is a held item that gradually restores HP when striking a foe, making it vital for attacking builds in raids that deal big damage, as it can basically regain health for your Pokémon with each massive strike.

Some players though are stuck trying to find it but don’t worry—you won’t have to look far.

Shell Bell location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shell Bell can be found in two locations, with both being quite easy no matter where you might be in-game.

The first is in Levincia’s Delibird Presents store. You can buy a Shell Bell from there for 20,000 LP or Pokedollars but it won’t unlock until you get a bit through the main gyms due to the nature of the item.

The only other way to get it is through battle. Head to the South Province Area Three and speak to the League rep at the Pokémon center who will task you with beating all the nearby trainers to win a reward. There are six in total throughout the area and once you beat them all and return to the NPC, he will give you a Shell Bell for your efforts.