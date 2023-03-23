Zorua and Zoroark are some of the most popular Pokémon from Unova, as well as old favorites to Dark-type lovers.

The Tricky Fox and the Illusion Fox have been part of the series since the Generation V games, and they’ve been added to Pokémon Go in late 2022. For those missing the iconic duo to complete their Pokédex, Zoroark might be harder to get.

Currently, the only way to obtain a Zoroark in Pokémon Go is to evolve a Zorua. You can’t catch it in the wild, hatch it from Eggs, or find it in Raids. You must catch a Zorua and evolve it. And in a nod to its illusion abilities, Zorua disguises itself in the wild: it shows up in the overworld map as an exact copy of your Buddy Pokémon.

If you’re looking to catch a Zorua, the first thing you need to do is keep an eye out for any occurrences of your Buddy Pokémon in the wild—it might just transform into a Tricky Fox as soon as it’s caught. In case your Buddy is already a Zorua, it has no need to transform, and it will show up as a Zorua on the map.

After getting the first part of the job done, you might be wondering what exactly are the requirements to evolve Zorua into Zoroark in Pokémon Go. It is actually quite simple.

How to evolve Zorua into Zoroark in Pokémon Go

In the main series games where it appears, from Black and White to Scarlet and Violet, Zorua’s evolution into Zoroark is as straightforward as it can get. When your Zorua levels up to level 30, it automatically evolves into Zoroark. You can speed up the process by using Rare Candy. The same applies to their Hisuian forms.

And in Pokémon Go, despite the process not being exactly the same, it is also the most straightforward in the game. To evolve Zorua into Zoroark, all you need to do is gather 50 Zorua Candy, which can also be acquired through Rare Candy, choose your favorite Zorua in your Pokédex, and click the Evolve button. No evolution items are necessary, and you don’t need to follow any other steps either.

You can get more Zorua Candy by catching some Zorua in the wild—use Pinap Berries while catching to speed up the process—, transferring them to Professor Willow, or using one of them as your Buddy Pokémon.

If you’re running low on Rare Candy and would like to use some to help, you can get more from Raid Battles, Research tasks, and Trainer Battles.