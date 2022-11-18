How to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv and Arboliva in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Alright, so you’ve seen all the rage about Smoliv, the immensely cute Generation IX Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that bears close resemblance to an olive.

Maybe you’ve even caught one, which can be a little tricky without knowing exactly where to look. The next step is to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv, a slightly larger Pokémon that has two olives on its head, and then into Arboliva—its third and final evolution, which is more or less an olive tree.

Sounds simple enough, right? That’s because, thankfully, it is.

Smoliv to Dolliv and Arboliva Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

The three-stage evolution process begins when Smoliv hits level 25 and turns into Dolliv. There aren’t any special requirements, such as learning a specific move or using a specific item. After that, keep using Dolliv in battles until it reaches level 35.

Then, it will seamlessly evolve into Arboliva. That’s all there is to it!

Image via The Pokémon Company

It doesn’t require a Leaf Stone—unlike Cetoddle, who needs an Ice Stone to evolve into Cetitan, Tadbulb, who needs a Thunder Stone to evolve into Bellibolt, or Pawmot, who will only evolve after walking 1,000 steps.

It’s just a matter of grinding levels Smoliv and Dolliv levels.

Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva have unique designs compared to other Pokémon we’ve seen throughout the years.

They might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but adoring the olive-themed Pokémon is an acquired taste—and one that is already growing on many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players.