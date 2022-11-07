Smoliv evolves into bigger olives, according to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak has showcased a handful of new Pokémon believed to be from the games and one of these is an evolution for a previously shown species, Smoliv.

We will be going into specifics about the leak and the appearance of the Smoliv evolution so if you are wanting to stay spoiler free until launch this is your last chance to stop reading. Take this as your final spoiler warning.

According to a leaked screenshot that has been circulating social media the evolution of Smoliv will be called Dolliv. This Pokémon looks similar to its pre-evolution, but it stands taller in stature and boasts a pair of olives on top of its head rather than a single one.

No further details were shown outside of this leaked Pokemon image.

Right now speculation suggests this is a mid-evolution for the Pokémon, so it’s expected another will come after. Of course, there is no way of verifying this right now.

As with all of the leaks now online, there is no way to absolutely verify their authenticity as the games are not currently available. Once the games are released then we will know for sure whether or not these leaks are genuine or if the Pokémon is officially revealed beforehand.

Those eager to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet won’t have long to wait much longer though, thankfully, as the pair of games is set to arrive next Friday, Nov. 18.