It's the little olive Pokémon fans can't get enough of.

Smoliv drew a lot of attention when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks first emerged on the internet because it looks like a small olive, turns into a bigger-looking olive when it evolves into Dolliv at level 25, and resembles a full-blown olive tree when it evolves into Arboliva at level 35.

That hasn’t changed now the game has been released either.

Pokémon trainers are searching far and wide to find and catch Smoliv as they make their way through the illustrious Paldea region.

Their efforts have been in vain, though, because it’s only available in a small, specific area—luckily, Dot Esports is here to help you out in the hunt.

How to catch Smoliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Smoliv can only be found in South Province (Area Two), which is located in the southwest region of Paldea. It can be accessed early in the game after leaving the academy but is easy to miss.

With a bit of repeated exploring in that area, one will appear eventually—and when it does, weaken it in battle and catch it with a Poké Ball. The little green olive Pokémon will be yours.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Smoliv is a dual-type Grass and Normal Pokémon and maintains that throughout its evolutionary cycle. It is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type Pokémon and resistant against Electric, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

If that fills a void in your party, why not give the unique-looking Pokémon a whirl? It might impress you, especially once it evolves into the almighty tree, Arboliva.