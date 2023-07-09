When it comes to Rock-type Pokémon, the first thing you might think of is the classic Gen I lineup of Geodude, Graveler, and Golem. But Gen V introduced another solid evolutionary line to represent the Rock type—Roggenrola, Boldore, and Gigalith.

The three pure Rock types have fantastic physical offense and defense in the mainline games, and they’re also quite nice to have in Pokémon Go.

If you want to evolve the tiny Roggenrola into its final and strongest form in the mobile app, here’s what you need to do.

How to evolve Roggenrola and Boldore into Gigalith in Pokémon Go

Roggenrola’s path to evolving into Gigalith is pretty straightforward, and you even have a couple of different options to work with.

First, you’ll simply need 50 Roggenrola Candy to evolve the little one into Boldore. From there, you have two options—collect more Candy or initiate a trade.

If you know someone you can trade with, you can evolve Boldore into Gigalith by trading it with another player. This takes inspiration from its trade evolution in the mainline games.

Related: How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go

If you don’t have someone to trade with, that’s okay, too. Instead of trading, you can collect 200 Roggenrola Candy and use those on your Boldore to get Gigalith. This method requires a bit more work, but it at least gives you another way to evolve the tanky Rock Pokémon without having to rely on trading.

If you’re going the Candy route, there are numerous ways to collect the Candy required to evolve a Boldore, from catching more of the Pokemon to hatching them out of eggs.

About the author