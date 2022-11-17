How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fans were surprised when a fan-favorite Generation II Pokémon got an unexpected evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and now they are hunting down exactly how they can add it to their teams.

Girafarig’s new evolution was one of just a few new additions to older Pokémon lines revealed ahead of release, with Farigiraf keeping the same typing but giving the Johto-native its first update in over 20 years.

As the new, much more intimidating Long Neck Pokémon quickly became a standout and it isn’t hard to spot Girafarig in the wild, many players will want to add the Normal/Psychic type to their squad. And it isn’t that difficult to do seeing as the evolution method of choice for Farigiraf isn’t anything new.

Girafarig to Farigiraf Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Once you catch a Girafarig, all you need to do is keep it in your party as you explore Paldea. Maybe use it in a few battles here and there, but as long as you are training it up alongside your team you should be fine.

At level 32, your Girafarig will want to learn a new move: Twin Beam. This is the key to its evolution, as leveling up Girafarig even once while it knows this move will prompt it to evolve into Farigiraf. This is a tried and true evolution method used by multiple other Pokémon like Mamoswine, Ambipomb, and Yanmega.

From there, you will have your Farigiraf and be able to use it through the rest of your journey—but its moveset still leaves a lot to be desired on its own, just like its pre-evolution in generations past.