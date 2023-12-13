How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Go

Cetoddle and Cetitan are both joining Pokémon Go as part of the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, letting players deck the halls with a new species from the Paldea region. Niantic has altered the method you need to use when evolving Cetoddle into Cetitan, however.

Typically, you would need to use an Ice Stone to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan, but that only holds true in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where the Terra Whale Pokémon first appeared. Now that it is available in Pokémon Go, as of Dec. 18, Niantic has changed a few things to make Cetoddle’s evolution work since the Ice Stone doesn’t exist in the mobile game.

Pokémon Go: How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan

Usher in the holidays with a lovely little whale. Image via Niantic

Without an Ice Stone, many players predicted that Pokémon Go would utilize the Glacial Lure Module in some way to evolve Cetoddle, but Niantic simply removed the need for an item at all. Instead, you just need to catch a few of the cute little Ice-type to collect enough Candy.

To evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan, you just need 50 Cetoddle Candy. Once you have them, you can head to the Pokémon’s summary page and tap the evolution button. This is currently the only way to obtain a Ceitan in Pokémon Go, though it might appear on its own in three-star raids or as a research reward encounter in the future.

If you want the best chance at getting a few strong Cetitan to use in future raids or try out try out in the Go Battle League, you should take advantage of its boosted spawns during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which runs from Dec. 18 to 25 at 10am local time. It will likely appear in the follow-up event through to the end of December, too, but after that, it will likely be a rare encounter until its next featured appearance.