How to enter and leave the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Once you get into the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you may never want to leave with all of the fun activities players can do down there.

If you’re looking to head inside and make the most out of a Diglett bonus or if you’re tired of digging and want to get back to the surface, here’s how to get in and out of the Grand Underground.

How to enter and leave the Grand Underground

Once you’ve unlocked the Grand Underground by getting an Explorer’s Kit, go into your bag and go to the Key Items tab. From there, select the option to use the item. It will ask you how you’d like to go to the Grand Underground. You can choose a local connection, to play alone, or to connect via the internet.

There are several ways to play over the internet as well if you want. You can be matched with a random group if you just select Yes in the online menu, or you can go in with a group or with a Link Code.

Once you’ve had enough of digging around the mines and catching all of the Pokémon that spawn in the rooms, hit Y and then select “Go up”. The game will ask you if you’d like to return to the surface from where you entered. Select Yes, and you will be lifted back up to the exact spot you were standing when you went into the Grand Underground.