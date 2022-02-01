How to craft a Star Piece in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings a lot of new items into the mix, but some classics from previous games also return and have been reworked to fit the ancient Hisui region and different gameplay mechanics.

Star Pieces have historically been used mainly as items to be sold for a high price in a shop, or occasionally used for specific side quests as a currency for other items or gameplay modifiers. This remains true in Legends: Arceus, as it can be sold for a large sum in the game to any vendors.

Just like with most items that are listed as craftable in the game, you will need to get a crafting recipe for a Star Piece before you can make your own. This will be more than worth it, as you can sell one Star Piece for 5,000 PokéDollars, which is more than you will get for selling off each of the parts used to craft one individually.

To get the recipe, you simply need to visit Anvin at the Jubilife Craftworks, just to the side of the Galaxy Hall.

The recipe itself will cost 10,000 PokéDollars to purchase, but if you plan on exploring often, that is a fair price. Here is what you will need to make a Star Piece once you get the recipe from Anvin:

Three Red Shards

Three Blue Shards

Three Green Shards

One Stardust

Red, Blue, and Green Shards mostly spawn as rare item drops in space-time distortions, where they will litter the ground and you can stock up on them. Stardust can be found in any of the material gems you have your Pokémon break while exploring, or on the floor in space-time distortions.

Once you have all the materials, craft your Star Piece and get to selling. You should start to turn a profit very quickly.

You can also find Star Pieces at various points in the game, such as spawning as rare item drops in space-time distortions.