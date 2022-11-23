How to change Pokémon abilities in Scarlet and Violet

No Pokémon is the same in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Whenever you catch one, their abilities and stats will vary, and it may take trainers time to find the perfect specimen.

You won’t need to continue catching them all to find the best possible iteration of a Pokémon, though. If you’re only missing an essential ability or two to turn your Pokémon into a real catch, you can use certain items to change their abilities.

Ability Capsules and Ability Patches allow players to change the abilities of a Pokémon. While Capsules are used to reroll existing abilities, Patches will allow trainers to unlock hidden skills for their Pokémon.

How can you change Pokémon abilities in Scarlet and Violet?

Players will first need to acquire an Ability Capsule or Ability Patch to change the abilities of a Pokémon.

Ability Capsules can be purchased from Chansey Supply Shops for 100,000 Poké Dollars. There’s a catch, however: they only become available for purchase when players finish the main storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Alternatively, Capsules can also be acquired by completing five-star raids.

Ability Patches, on the other hand, are rarer, and players will need to complete six-star Terra Raids for a chance to get them.

To use an Ability Capsule or Patches in your inventory, you’ll need to consume it. Once you do, you’ll encounter a menu item informing you of the ability you’re about to change. You won’t know the new ability you’ll get during this process, so prayers to RNG gods might go a long way since getting the ability you want on your first try will save you quite a bit of Poké Dollars.