How to catch Ditto in Pokémon Go

With so many Pokémon Go players looking to complete their Pokédex, it can be troublesome to track down specific Pokémon as some can only be encountered under unique circumstances. A great example of this is Ditto, the transforming Pokémon.

In the franchise, the pink blob Pokémon is infamously known to transform into other ‘mon, fooling trainers like Ash Ketchum time and time again. This integral part of Ditto makes it harder to find than the average Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Here’s everything you need to know to find this sneaky pink blob in the mobile game.

How to find Ditto in Pokémon Go

As previously mentioned, Ditto possesses the ability to transform, meaning it can pose as other Pokémon in the wild in Pokémon Go. Players might unknowingly run into a Ditto disguised as another Pokémon, but they won’t know unless they capture it. Once captured, Ditto will revert back into its globby self and register in the player’s Pokédex.

From time to time, Niantic will choose a specific lineup of Pokémon that Ditto will masquerade as. Whenever you’re out hunting Ditto, you’ll want to be aware of which Pokémon Ditto might be disguised as at the time.

Be sure to catch those specific Pokémon whenever you see them because you won’t know if they’re actually Ditto until after they’re captured. If you’re lucky, the captured Pokémon will reveal its true form as a Ditto. If not, you’ll have to try again.

Related: How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go

In rarer situations, the captured Pokémon might even turn out to be a Shiny Ditto. Interestingly, this can only be the case if the disguise is not Shiny. In other words, finding a non-Shiny Ditto disguise may result in a real Shiny Ditto.

Shiny or not, finding Ditto will come down to luck. As long as you’re aware of which Pokémon Ditto might be posing as, you should run into one eventually.

About the author