As you approach the end of Pokémon Legends: Arceus story, you will face off with the new Origin form of either Dialga or Palkia depending on the decision you made to choose which clan to align with earlier in the story.

This final fight of the story is one of the biggest in the game and takes place at the Temple of Sinnoh. While it might be one of the last bosses, with some tips the fight can be the easiest.

Here is what you’ll need to know to easily triumph over Palkia or Dialga and complete the game’s story.

How to beat Origin Palkia, Dialga in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Regardless of if you’re facing Dialga or Palkia in their new forms, the fight will be almost identical. These two Pokémon have three moves. One is a ring of fire that will remain on the ground during your battle, and another is a big area of effect blast that falls down from the sky. The final move is the trickiest to dodge. It’s a ring of blue energy that emits from the Pokémon and over the whole arena.

All you need to do so you can win the battle is to avoid these attacks and throw balms at the Pokémon. Avoiding the attacks couldn’t be easier. Simply continue circling the Pokémon in the same direction rolling out of attacks and throwing balms when you have an opening.

When the blue rings began to fire out from these Pokémon, all you need to do is roll through them at the time they are about to connect so you aren’t damaged. When the barrage stops, use that time to throw as many balms as you can.

Later in the fight, there will be a higher frequency of the first two attacks on the battlefield. Simply dodge around these like you have been doing, however, you may not be able to only move in one direction.

If you follow these tips, the fight should be easy to complete.