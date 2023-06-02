Hidden Gems promised new content, but players question why Pokémon Go remains so stale

A new GO Battle League season was released in Pokémon Go on June 1, but many players aren’t too pleased, complaining that the content included is stale.

In a recent Reddit thread from June 1, a user questioned the whole point of seasons due to the lack of changes that come with them, especially in regards to Pokémon rotations.

Related: Niantic may have accidentally leaked the next Mega Evolution coming to Pokémon Go

With the season of Hidden Gems, the pool of wild Pokémon that can spawn and their rates have been adjusted, similarly to previous seasons.

But those pools don’t change drastically, as most of the included species have remained in them for over a year without being rotated out. According to The Silph Road’s report, made using player feedback all over the world, the number of Pokémon spawn rates adjusted by this season isn’t that significant.

“I don’t get it? Why have a seasonal refresh every 3 months if so many pokes stay for the next one?” the thread’s author asked.

At the time of writing, Pokémon Go includes over 1,000 Pokémon to catch, but players won’t be able to find all of them in the wild, as there’s only a small portion of the total number obtainable through wild spawns.

“There are hundreds of Pokémon available, but you’d never know it from the spawn pool,” complained the top-voted comment. “While we’re at it, they should quit making some gens ‘default’ while others only show up primarily in special events.”

Rotation of spawn pools is an easy way to provide players with a fresh experience with minimal effort. Those pools don’t change enough with each season, according to many Pokémon Go players, as they end up finding the same species in the wild for months, or even years.

Niantic has been receiving strong backlash over the last few months due to controversial changes and stale content, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

The controversy was sparked by changes restricting the use of Remote Raid Passes in May. Criticism continued to grow over the lack of change to features that have been around for years. Even the release of the Master Ball raised suspicions from the community on May 22. While players were satisfied with obtaining a new way of catching a Pokémon without any chance of failure, many raised doubts about whether this item, which was given for free through an event, would be locked behind a paywall in the future.

Still, June will be a busy month in the game, with at least six events to complete. They’ll start with the Searching for Gold event, which will reward players with precious Gimmighoul Coins on June 3. It will then make way for the Water Festival from June 6 to 12, including a Spotlight Hour.

About the author