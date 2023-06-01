Niantic may have accidentally leaked the next Mega Evolution coming to Pokémon Go

With the Season of Hidden Gems hitting Pokémon GO on June 1, players are set to run into some brand-new, exciting raid events. Unfortunately, while Niantic wanted to keep some names mysterious, an oversight may have revealed the game’s newest Mega Evolution earlier than planned.

The third Mega Raid event in Pokémon GO’s June 2023 schedule will reportedly feature the Dark/Ghost-type Mega Sableye, as per reports from a group of data miners on Twitter. Apparently, Niantic accidentally leaked the name through its website data, which also clearly indicates the date and type of the raid.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed folks in our discord that alerted us to this, Niantic themselves leaked (in the website's data) the unknown Mega Raid on June 29: It's Mega Sableye. pic.twitter.com/yhxu4m3llr — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) May 31, 2023

If the leaks are true, the mischievous Mega Sableye will take over your nearest Pokémon gyms from June 29 to July 6, providing you an opportunity to earn Mega Energy for Sableye. Make sure to keep your team ready, as the fight isn’t going to be easy.

Collecting enough Mega Energy will allow you to Mega Evolve Sableye, which will temporarily increase the creature’s Combat Power (CP), but not its Hit Points (HP). Once evolved, Sableye will stay in its Mega form for eight hours before returning to normal.

If you do get to evolve your Sableye to a Mega form in the Season of Hidden Gems, make sure to use it in Gym and other Raid battles to gain an edge in the competition against non-Mega and legendary Pokémons.

Related: Niantic makes a surprising change to Pokémon Go’s Remote Raids—but players aren’t happy

Besides the reported encounter with Mega Sableye, you’ll also get to collect Mega Energy for Mega Evolving your Swampert and Sceptile in June, making it a pretty eventful month for Pokémon GO trainers. Here’re the dates for other Mega Raids:

Mega Swampert: June 1 to June 15 (Live Now)

Mega Sceptile: June 15 to June 29

All Mega Raids start and end at 10 am local time. Note that Niantic hasn’t announced the Pokémon names for the raid scheduled between Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. So, you can expect one more new Mega surprise in a couple of months’ time.

Often thought to be a sinister being due to its glowing eyes, Sableye, nicknamed “Darkness Pokémon”, is a powerful dual-form Pokémon known for its defensive prowess. Its Mega form is well known for the massive, glowing Sabenite it holds.

Related: Pokémon Go to begin new season with treasure-hunt Research Day event

Interestingly, Sableye doesn’t have any other evolutions other than its Mega form. In addition to enjoying better attack and defense stats than its normal form, the Mega Sableye wields the Magic Bounce ability, allowing it to use its opponent’s abilities against them. The Mega form is also known to be considerably slower due to the Sablenite it carries.

That being said, its powers fall weak against Fairy-type creatures like Magearna and Fire-type Pokémons like Heatran: something to remember before you battle a Mega Sableye.

About the author