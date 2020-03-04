Gigantamax Toxtricity is leaving Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles

With all of the Pokemon Day events wrapped up and everything in the Wild Area shifting back to normal, players now only have a few days left to capture Gigantimax Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The event that offers increased chances of encountering the Electric/Poison-type in Max Raid Battles will end on March 8 at 6:59pm CT. This means you’ll no longer be able to reliably find Gigantimax-capable Toxtricity in the game.

Right now, players can encounter Gigantimax Kingler, Grimmsnarl, Orbeetle, and Hatterene along with Toxtricity and the other, normally available Gigantimax encounters. Gigantimax Kingler and Toxtiricity-Amped are Sword exclusives, while Orbeetle and Toxtricity-Low Key are only in Shield’s Max Raid lineup.

To see if you’re using the current event’s data, make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet and you should automatically download the latest instance of the Wild Area News, which updates the game’s data with the current encounter rates. Gigantamax Toxtricity is a 40 percent spawn in all raids that are three stars or up.

Likewise, Gigantimax Hatterene is a 30 percent spawn while Kingler and Orbeetle are 20 percent spawns in their respective titles. You can also encounter each Pokemon by joining raids that other players share on the community page, which you can access by simply being connected to the internet.

Gigantimax Toxtricity will be leaving raids on March 8. There’s no set time on when you’ll be able to actively catch one again. If you want to add a few to your collection, you better get on it now.