Funko introduces 5 new Pokémon Funko Pop! figures

Funko has unveiled the next line of Pokémon Funko Pop! figures to join its already impressive lineup of pocket monsters.

Angry Pikachu, Growlithe, Cubone, Rattata, and a 10-inch Mewtwo were just announced today at Toy Fair New York 2020, where Funko is debuting a ton of new Pop! figurines.

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

The new figures join Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Vulpix, and Mr. Mime as Pokémon that have gotten the Funko Pop! treatment.

Funko seems to have a license for Pop! figurines for just about every IP out there, ranging from video games, movies, TV shows, musical acts, and everything in between.

Today alone, Funko has already revealed Funko Pop! figures from TV shows like The Office, Will and Grace, Magnum, P.I., and The Boys. More announcements are expected throughout the day.

A release window for these new Pokémon figures wasn’t given at the time of their reveal.