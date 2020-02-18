Fossil Pokémon are hatching from 7km Eggs in Pokémon Go

Niantic is continuing the trend of tossing every Pokémon possible into 7km Eggs in Pokémon Go. Now, the company is limiting the pool of potential creatures that can hatch once you walk the required distance to just Fossil Pokémon.

This is a limited-time change, but the fossil-enabled 7km Eggs are obtainable in gifts you receive from friends in Pokémon Go.

Trainers, it’s time to start eggs-cavating! ⛏️🥚 Fossil Pokémon are hatching from 7 km Eggs! https://t.co/uWZDAkniuE pic.twitter.com/oJu8AR5aE6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 18, 2020

Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, and Archen are now the only Pokémon that you can hatch from those 7km Gift Eggs. Fossil Pokémon are usually pretty hard to encounter, so this is an easy way to either add the ones you don’t have to your Pokédex or get a few to start training up.

This does mean that new 2km, 5km, and 10km Eggs you receive will no longer hatch Fossil Pokémon as long as this event is going on. And for the duration of this change, Riolu will hatch from 10km Eggs instead of 7km like it usually does.

This continues the trend of Niantic focusing on putting rare Pokémon in the 7km Eggs, which you aren’t even guaranteed to get from gifts. There’s also a 10 Egg limit on everyone’s profile and you can’t discard old Eggs, which means you need to hatch your older ones before you can even participate in the event.

Like I really do enjoy Pokémon GO, but this recent shift to putting things in 7km eggs is really disheartening.



Open 20 gifts a day. Not all guaranteed to give 7km eggs and of those no guarantee to get what you want.



I miss when you went out to catch Pokémon. I want that back. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 18, 2020

Niantic may need to start to diversify where it places the Pokémon soon to provide trainers with more reasons to hatch other Eggs instead of just getting frustrated when the Egg they get isn’t 7km once this change is done.