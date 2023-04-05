Ditto Tera Raid Battle event start and end times in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto, the Transform Pokémon, is being featured as the next limited-time Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in five-star Raids. While Ditto may normally only sport five perfect individual values (IVs) if it is encountered and caught in seven-star Raids, this event will make it so that all event den Ditto have five perfect IVs, which makes it great for players hoping to find Eggs during Picnics containing competitively-viable Pokémon.

Since Pokémon Gold and Silver, Ditto has possessed the unique talent of being able to be used as a partner for nearly any Pokémon to create an Egg. By giving it the Destiny Knot item, it also has a very high chance of passing down its IVs to the Pokémon in the Egg, though obtaining Ditto that have high IVs has long been a challenge within the Pokémon series until this point.

One of the most frustrating parts about facing Ditto in Tera Raid Battles is its access to the move Transform, as well as its signature Hidden Ability Imposter, which allows it to transform into the opposing Pokémon as soon as it enters battle. When it transforms, it copies nearly all of the stats of the Pokémon it turned into, meaning it can become an absolute menace in Raids if turned into a powerful Pokémon like Miraidon or Koraidon.

As this event will only last for a limited duration, players should be sure to take part in any event Tera Raid Battles they see to ensure they can get their hands on a Ditto that will be crucial in preparing Pokémon for online battles.

When is the Ditto Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The upcoming event featuring Ditto in five-star Tera Raid Battles is expected to begin on April 7 at 7pm CT and last until April 9 at 7:59pm CT. Players will be able to locate these event Raids on their maps by pressing the Y button and seeing Raids glowing around the Paldea region, which when interacted with will show Ditto with a golden background.

After this event ends, Ditto with five perfect IVs guaranteed will return to being exclusive to seven-star Raids, though may appear very rarely in five-star Raids if players are lucky.