Chilling Reign is the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s next English set

The Pokémon Company has finally unveiled the next English expansion set for the Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign.

The set, which is expected to come out at the start of June, will likely experience similar stock shortages that other TCG products have faced due to production issues in printing factories related to the COVID pandemic.

The English set will likely include cards from the upcoming Japanese set Matchless Fighters and Silver/Jet-Black Lance fused into one, bringing with it hundreds of new cards for players to get their hands on.

With this set, fans will likely see the TCG debut of Calyrex and more Pokémon that were introduced in the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC packs. The Galarian forms of Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos could potentially be on the way, too.

Until Chilling Reign is released, however, players can look forward to getting the latest TCG expansion, Battle Styles, on March 19. This set will include a bunch of new cards based on The Isle of Armor, such as Kubfu and more.