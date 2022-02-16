Can you get a Master Ball in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

In the Hisui region that players explore in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players have access to crafting different types of Poké Balls using a variety of items found in the wild. Many of these Poké Balls return from other entries in the series, while others debut in this single-player experience to aid players in catching different types of Pokémon.

The most powerful Poké Ball in the Pokémon series is the Master Ball, which is able to catch any Pokémon without fail, including Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. Normally, players receive this at the climax of the story, where they are then to confront the game’s title Legendary Pokémon that is being targeted by an evil organization.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, due to the Hisui region being an older version of what has since been known as Sinnoh, many of the features players are used to have not yet been invented. One of these is the Master Ball, which players will not be able to obtain at any point in their Hisui adventure. The closest to a Master Ball that players can use is the Origin Ball, which serves as a pivotal point to catching the Legendary Pokémon hailed as gods by the Diamond and Pearl clans.

Regular Poké Balls, as well as Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Heavy Balls make their return to buy or craft and use to catch wild Pokémon that roam Hisui. Leaden Balls and Gigaton Balls are more powerful versions of Heavy Balls, while Feather Balls, Jet Balls, and Wing Balls are new to the series. The variations of Heavy Balls and Feather Balls help to catch Pokémon from close proximity and afar, respectively.

It is unclear if the Master Ball will ever appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the future, but for now, players can use these types of Poké Balls available in the game to catch some of the rarest Pokémon.