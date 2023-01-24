The most-dedicated Pokémon fans often enjoy catching Shiny creatures, the slightly modified versions of Pokémon that are incredibly rare.

Pokémon GO is no exception and includes a lot of Shiny versions to collect. In addition, they’re often easier to collect in the mobile game than in other games from the license.

Niantic is generous and regularly hosts themed events where the spawning rate of Shiny Pokémon is increased. They can still be earned with a lot of luck outside those events, though.

Tynamo is an Electrik fish Pokémon that was introduced to Pokémon GO in March 2021. Many players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on a Shiny version of the Pokémon since his release. But is it available in the game?

Can Tynamo, Eelektrik, and Eelektross be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

When Tynamo was first introduced to the game, a Shiny version wasn’t available. Usually, the way Niantic proceeds to introduce these altered versions is through themed and exclusive events.

Since Tynamo was released, as well as his evolutions Eelektrik and Eelektross, no event has featured the Pokémon. But fans thoughts things would change with the Pokémon getting its first Spotlight Hour on Jan. 24.

Unfortunately, Niantic hasn’t said a thing about adding a Shiny variant for Tynamo during the event. Consequently, there is no guarantee players will be able to get his Shiny version despite his Spotlight Hour, where his spawn rate is increased.

What do Shiny Tynamo, Eelektrik, and Eelektross look like?

In other Pokémon games, Tynamo Shiny isn’t much different from its Normal version. Players will notice that his skin color will slightly shift, from a light beige to light blue.

This is no different for his first evolution, Eelektrik: the color changes are hard to spot at a glance. His yellow skin, which covers his low body part, becomes a flashy green color.

The flashiest Shiny changes, however, are made to his final evolution, Eelektross. This time, it’s impossible to miss his Shiny version: his dark blue skin becomes a flashy green.

Pokémon GO players won’t miss a Shiny encounter in any case, since stars pop out of the Pokémon while encountering them after a Raid or in the overworld when it’s a Shiny.