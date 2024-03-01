Shiny hunting is a big part of Pokémon Go so naturally whenever a new Pokémon is added, players are going to want to know if it’s worth investing time in a hunt. Especially if this Pokémon is none other than an extra cool new Pikachu version.

Recommended Videos

Pikachu Ph.D. is the newest variant of Pikachu to join Pokémon Go. The creature boasts a graduate hat, glasses, and a lab coat providing a distinct look that won’t be confused for any other Pokémon. But can it be Shiny?

Can Pikachu Ph.D. be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The smartest Pikachu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right now, the Shiny form of Pikachu Ph.D. does not seem to be available in Pokémon Go. From all of our experience catching the creature and accounts from players shared on social media, no one has encountered a Shiny form of the unique costumed Pokémon yet, but we are still in the early days of Pikachu Ph.D so it’s too soon to rule out entirely.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see no shiny variant though. Neither Pop Star nor Rock Star Pikachu have a Shiny version available in Pokémon Go yet, and they’ve been available for some time. In fact, the only version of Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby’s costumed Pikachu that has a Shiny form in Go is Pikachu Libre. With this being the case, it would be strange for the smartest of the bunch to land with its Shiny variant straight away.

Perhaps one lucky trainer will stumble upon this at some point, but given how the encounter is triggered and the already low chances of finding Shiny Pokémon, it could take a while. If new information is shared that does provide a concrete answer to Pikachu Ph.D’s Shiny status, this article will be updated with the details.