Category:
Pokémon

Can Pikachu Ph.D be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Is the hunt on?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 07:17 pm
Pikachu PH. D anime debut
Screenshot by The Pokémon Company

Shiny hunting is a big part of Pokémon Go so naturally whenever a new Pokémon is added, players are going to want to know if it’s worth investing time in a hunt. Especially if this Pokémon is none other than an extra cool new Pikachu version.

Recommended Videos

Pikachu Ph.D. is the newest variant of Pikachu to join Pokémon Go. The creature boasts a graduate hat, glasses, and a lab coat providing a distinct look that won’t be confused for any other Pokémon. But can it be Shiny?

Can Pikachu Ph.D. be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pikachu PH.D Pokemon Go
The smartest Pikachu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right now, the Shiny form of Pikachu Ph.D. does not seem to be available in Pokémon Go. From all of our experience catching the creature and accounts from players shared on social media, no one has encountered a Shiny form of the unique costumed Pokémon yet, but we are still in the early days of Pikachu Ph.D so it’s too soon to rule out entirely.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see no shiny variant though. Neither Pop Star nor Rock Star Pikachu have a Shiny version available in Pokémon Go yet, and they’ve been available for some time. In fact, the only version of Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby’s costumed Pikachu that has a Shiny form in Go is Pikachu Libre. With this being the case, it would be strange for the smartest of the bunch to land with its Shiny variant straight away.

Perhaps one lucky trainer will stumble upon this at some point, but given how the encounter is triggered and the already low chances of finding Shiny Pokémon, it could take a while. If new information is shared that does provide a concrete answer to Pikachu Ph.D’s Shiny status, this article will be updated with the details.

related content
Read Article How to get Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go
Pikachu Phd with other Pikachu in the anime
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding
Four Pikachu wearing crowns in a grassy field in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go
Pikachu Phd with other Pikachu in the anime
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding
Four Pikachu wearing crowns in a grassy field in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Super-rare Pikachu exclusive finally makes Pokémon Go Showcases worth grinding
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 29, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com