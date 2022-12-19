Vivillon is more than just a pretty butterfly with 18 different patterns for Pokémon Go trainers to collect. With the right moveset, it can be a formidable force in Gyms and PVP battles.

Some Fast Attacks and Charged Attacks stand head and shoulders above the rest based on output and efficiency. Using them will let it spread its wings and reach its fullest potential. The key is knowing what they are.

If you’re a trainer with a soft spot for Bug and Flying-type Pokémon who wants to turn Vivillon into something more than a colorful speckled trophy, read on to find out what those moves are, and they’re so good.

Best Vivillon moveset in Pokémon Go

The best offensive move set for Vivillon is having Gust as its Fast Attack and Hurricane as its Charged Attack.

Gust deals 25 damage in PVE and 16 damage in PVP, which works out to be around 12.5 damage-per-second and 8 damage-per-second, respectively. It also generates 20 energy per attack.

Hurricane deals 110 damage and costs 100 energy. Five instances of Gust will give you enough energy to do Hurricane—and together, they have the highest output of any other moveset.

Just keep in mind they’re both Flying-type moves, which means they’re strong against Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon but weak against Rock, Steel, and Electric-type Pokémon.

If you’d prefer having a Bug-type move in the mix, replace Hurricane with Bug Buzz. It deals 10 less damage but costs half the energy and is strong against Grass, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon. Alternatively, you can replace Gust with Bug Bite instead, but Vivillon’s damage-per-second will be slightly lower.

Image via Niantic

Vivillon’s damage will be constant and mighty with this simple and effective moveset.

There are some other options too, including using Struggle Bug as a Fast Attack and Energy Ball as a Charged Attack, but a number crunch shows they are less efficient overall.