Best Slurpuff moveset in Pokémon Go

Catching a Pokémon with perfect IV is only the beginning of a journey that’s aimed toward preparing them for raid or PvP levels in Pokémon Go. More often than not, your Pokémon won’t have the desired moveset for your needs, so you’ll need to expand your resources to roll the perfect move combination.

Before you set out to do that, you should check out the best moveset for the Pokémon you’re interacting with since you won’t want to pass out on the perfect roll.

Fairy-types often get overlooked in Pokémon Go, but when there’s a situation that favors them heavily, you’ll want to have a decent one at your disposal. When decked with the best moves, Slurpuff becomes a real threat on the field that deals great amounts of damage to opponents that have a Fairy-type weakness.

The best moveset for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Best fast moves for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Charm — Charm is one of the best Fairy fast moves in Pokémon Go because it deals 16 damage and generates two energy.

— Charm is one of the best Fairy fast moves in Pokémon Go because it deals 16 damage and generates two energy. Tackle — Tackle is the second alternative for Slurpuff, and it’s a Normal-type move that deals three base damage in PvP while generating two energy.

Best charged moves for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go