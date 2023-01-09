Best Slurpuff moveset in Pokémon Go

Catching a Pokémon with perfect IV is only the beginning of a journey that’s aimed toward preparing them for raid or PvP levels in Pokémon Go. More often than not, your Pokémon won’t have the desired moveset for your needs, so you’ll need to expand your resources to roll the perfect move combination.
Before you set out to do that, you should check out the best moveset for the Pokémon you’re interacting with since you won’t want to pass out on the perfect roll.
Fairy-types often get overlooked in Pokémon Go, but when there’s a situation that favors them heavily, you’ll want to have a decent one at your disposal. When decked with the best moves, Slurpuff becomes a real threat on the field that deals great amounts of damage to opponents that have a Fairy-type weakness.
The best moveset for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go
Best fast moves for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go
- Charm — Charm is one of the best Fairy fast moves in Pokémon Go because it deals 16 damage and generates two energy.
- Tackle — Tackle is the second alternative for Slurpuff, and it’s a Normal-type move that deals three base damage in PvP while generating two energy.
Best charged moves for Slurpuff in Pokémon Go
- Flamethrower — Considering Slurpuff prefers going with Charm, Flamethrower ends up being the perfect complimentary move since it deals the most amount of damage at 90 for 55 energy. It also allows Slurpuff to have a secondary threat from another type, Fire.
- Energy Ball — Energy Ball is the Grass alternative of Flamethrower as it deals 90 damage for 55 energy. It also has a 10 percent chance to lower Slurpuff’s opponent’s defense.
- Play Rough — Play Rough is a Fairy-type charged move that deals 90 damage for 60 energy.
- Draining Kiss — Draining Kiss is Slurpuff’s second Fairy-type charged move, and it deals 60 damage for 55 energy.