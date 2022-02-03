When it comes to building a Pokémon team each member of your party should fill a specific role. This can mean you focus on balancing a team with Pokémon that compliment each other’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to type matchups, or you go with the more traditional RPG build and have tanks, attackers, and healers.

While you are wandering the two late-game areas within Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can encounter Gible, Gabite, and even an Alpha Garchomp, the latter of which is the most powerful Pokémon you can naturally find in the overworld of the game outside of missions and requests.

The Garchomp evolution line is a great fit for any team, with the ability to tear through teams singlehandedly thanks to its high Attack stat, and it can take some non-Ice-type hits with its above-average defenses too. And, you can push its strengths even further through trying for a good Nature.

A Nature is not only a descriptor to give a Pokémon more personality, but it also changes the growth of specific stat totals for each individual Pokémon by 10 percent. If the Nature isn’t neutral, which means they don’t change any stats, you will always 10 percent increase to one stat, while another will be decreased by the same amount.

Garchomp is already perfect to specialize as a physical attacker, but here are a few ideas for how you can play around with boosting its stats for your team.

Best Nature for Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Garchomp naturally gets access to most of the moves you will want it to know, such as Dragon Claw and Bulldoze, but you can also add Iron Head, Aqua Tail, Rock Slide, and Fire Fang to provide more coverage as needed to cover your other Pokémon.

Unless you really just want to rip and tear your way through every Pokémon in the game, you can probably opt for a nature boosting another area of Garchomp’s stats. This will potentially let you throw out a competent Special Attack or even tank a few extra hits where needed if you are in a pinch.

Adamant: Increases Attack, decreases Special Attack

Jolly: Increases Speed, decreases Special Attack

Mild: Increases Special Attack, decreases Defense

Careful: Increases Special Defense, decreases Special Attack

You can always just run with a neutral nature too if you want to keep all of your options open.