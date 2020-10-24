Best moveset for Galarian Rapidash in Pokémon Go

Galarian Ponyta and Rapidash are now available to encounter in Pokémon Go as part of the crossover celebration for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion releasing.

The Psychic/Fairy-type evolutionary line might not see a lot of competitive usage in the Battle League, but that doesn’t mean it won’t make a good situational choice for specific matchups or just raid usage in general.

Galarian Rapidash has access to several strong moves, though you will probably ignore everything that isn’t a Psychic-type attack, purely because they offer the best overall coverage and damage output. Here is the full moveset available to the Unique Horn Pokémon.

Fast Moves

Psycho Cut

Low Kick

Charge Moves

Psychic

Play Rough

Megahorn

Body Slam

Right off the bat, you can remove Body Slam form any potential moveset, as it does less damage than any of the other Charge Moves by a minimum of 10 damage per second, it sits at 26.3. Megahorn provides decent coverage, but it loses out on the STAB bonus of 20 percent more damage, so you probably won’t be picking it either.

Based on that, your optimal moveset for both offensive and defensive builds would probably be Psycho Cut and Psychic, or Psycho Cut and Play Rough. You can easily substitute in Low Kick when needed or Play Rough depending on the matchup, but having 10 DPS from Psycho Cut and 38.6 from Psychic is solid.