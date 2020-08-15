All Unova Week Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 attendees met the requirements to unlock the Ultra Unlock bonus weeks, bringing players around the world even more content throughout August.

The third and final week is themed around the fifth generation of Pokémon, bringing in new Unovan Pokémon for the first time. It is also increasing the spawn rates of specific types of Pokémon and making changes to Egg and event raid pools.

The main pull for players will be catching the newly added Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant, along with nabbing Shiny variants for both Roggenrola and the legendary Genesect.

Just like with Enigma week, however, it appears that a full, week-long research task was not in the cards. Unova Week still has exclusive Field Research, but no additional timed research has been added for launch.

Here are all of the research tasks for Unova Week, which runs from Aug. 14 to 21.

Exclusive Field Research

Win a raid – Roggenrola Encounter(s)

Use five berries to catch a Pokémon – Lillipup, Patrat, Pidove, or Purrloin Encounter(s)

