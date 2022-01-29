Why not try a new look?

As you explore the Hisui region why not spice up your appearance. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are multiple ways to change up your look and one of these is by visiting the hairdresser and getting a restyle.

From the getgo, there are multiple different hairstyles available to use for your in-game character and as you progress more will become available to you.

If you’re wondering what new looks will be available for players then check out this list of all the hairstyles that are present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

All the Hairstyles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are a ton of different character hairstyles for players to use in Legends: Arceus for both male and female characters.

Many of these hairstyles are available immediately at the Hairdresser in Jubliffe Village, but others require you to do some extra tasks before they are unlocked.

Here are all the male character hairstyles:

Short

Messy Ponytail

Tied Back

Shorn

Middle Part

Side Part

Modern Bowl Cut

Sideswept

Fancy

Curled

Topknot

Braids

Modern Short

Sinnoh Style

Here are the hairstyles that female characters can use:

Short

Long

Survey Corps Style

Tied Back

Shorn

Middle Part

Side Part

Modern Bob

Sideswept

Twin Tails

Fancy

Curled

Braids

Sinnoh Style

Furthermore, at the hairdresser, you can change the color of your hair and eyebrows. All colors can be used for both Male and Female characters. Here is a look at all the colors that are available in the game.