After a brief period of absence, Pokémon Go’s Limited Research Day event has made a big return with a double focus on Stunfisk and its Galarian counterpart. This means players can encounter both Pokémon more frequently and finish some event-exclusive research to get some extra Stunfisk.

While Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk are in the spotlight on April 23, with the event running from 2pm to 5pm local time, there are some other Pokémon that will make an appearance too.

The pool of featured Pokémon centers around Ground types like Larvitar, Barboach, and Drilbur. But most players will be more interested in catching a Shiny Stunfisk, which is available for the first time as part of this event—though there is a catch.

If you plan to take part in the event, most of the Limited Research Day research will focus on the available Pokémon and how you catch them. Here is how you can complete all of the research tasks and rewards while getting some bonus encounters with Stunfisk along the way.

All Stunfisk Limited Research Day research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Battle in a Gym Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Catch five Pokémon Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make a Great Curveball Throw Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make three Curveball Throws in a row Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make three Nice Throws in a row Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make three Nice Curveball Throws Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make three Great Throws Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Make five Curveball Throws Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Power up three Ground-type Pokémon Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Spin two PokéStops or Gyms Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Use a supereffective Charged Attack Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon Stunfisk encounter Galarian Stunfisk encounter



The Stunfisk Limited Research Day research tasks are part of and can be completed alongside Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 tasks, giving players heaps of rewards to hunt and collect.