Sustainability Week is back for another year in Pokémon Go, with a renewed focus on Buddy Pokémon and Grass-types that should get fans some nice rewards as they work to complete new Special and Timed Research tasks.

From April 20 to 26, players will be encountering a select number of Pokémon more frequently. This includes Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena, which are all making their Pokémon Go debut during this event.

In addition, Shaymin in its Land Forme will be making its global debut after previously only being available during Go Fest 2022 last Summer. This encounter is something anyone can unlock simply by completing free Special Research tied to the event.

Related: Niantic addresses major Pokémon Go Special Research bug

Whether you are going to use this event as a way to grind Hearts with your Buddy Pokémon or want to encounter Shaymin, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Sustainability Week 2023’s Special and Timed Research.

All Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards

How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Grass and Gratitude Special Research

Grass and Gratitude page one

Take four Snapshots of your Pokémon Three Nanab Berries

Spin nine PokéStops and Gyms 15 Poké Balls

Walk 2km Cherubi encounter



Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Mysterious Component

Grass and Gratitude page two

Take four Snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon Three Razz Berries

Take nine Snapshots of wild Pokémon Jumpluff encounter

Take two Snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon Six Super Potions



Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar

Grass and Gratitude page three

Power up Pokémon 22 times One Star Piece



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass

Grass and Gratitude page four

Catch four Grass-type Pokémon Leafeon encounter

Catch nine Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Catch two Flying-type Pokémon Six Hyper Potions



Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries

Grass and Gratitude page five

Complete four Field Research tasks Three Pinap Berries

Earn nine Hearts with you Buddy 15 Ultra Balls

Hatch two Eggs Six Max Potions



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Grass and Gratitude page six

Catch 22 different species of Pokémon One Lucky Egg



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Shaymin (Land Forme) encounter

Grass and Gratitude page seven

Claim Reward! 22 Shaymin Stickers

Claim Reward! 2,022 XP

Claim Reward! 2,022 Stardust



Total Reward: 25 Shaymin Candy, one Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls

How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research

Sustainability Week 2023 page one

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Drilbur encounter

Feed your Buddy five times Five Pinap Berries

Take five Snapshots of your Buddy Trubbish encounter



Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Starpiece

Sustainability Week 2023 page two

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon Trubbish encounter

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy 10 Nanab Berries

Play with your Buddy Bounsweet encounter



Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Incense

Sustainability Week 2023 page three

Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon Drilbur encounter

Earn two Candies while exploring with your Buddy Grimer encounter

Use an Incense Bounsweet encounter



Total Reward: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 10 Razz Berries

Sustainability Week 2023 page four

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Binacle encounter

Earn three Candies while exploring with your Buddy Drilbur encounter

Receive a Souvenir from your Buddy TBD



Total Reward: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls

How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Field Research