Sustainability Week is back for another year in Pokémon Go, with a renewed focus on Buddy Pokémon and Grass-types that should get fans some nice rewards as they work to complete new Special and Timed Research tasks.
From April 20 to 26, players will be encountering a select number of Pokémon more frequently. This includes Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena, which are all making their Pokémon Go debut during this event.
In addition, Shaymin in its Land Forme will be making its global debut after previously only being available during Go Fest 2022 last Summer. This encounter is something anyone can unlock simply by completing free Special Research tied to the event.
Whether you are going to use this event as a way to grind Hearts with your Buddy Pokémon or want to encounter Shaymin, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for Sustainability Week 2023’s Special and Timed Research.
All Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards
How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Grass and Gratitude Special Research
Grass and Gratitude page one
- Take four Snapshots of your Pokémon
- Three Nanab Berries
- Spin nine PokéStops and Gyms
- 15 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km
- Cherubi encounter
Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Mysterious Component
Grass and Gratitude page two
- Take four Snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon
- Three Razz Berries
- Take nine Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Jumpluff encounter
- Take two Snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon
- Six Super Potions
Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar
Grass and Gratitude page three
- Power up Pokémon 22 times
- One Star Piece
Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass
Grass and Gratitude page four
- Catch four Grass-type Pokémon
- Leafeon encounter
- Catch nine Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch two Flying-type Pokémon
- Six Hyper Potions
Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries
Grass and Gratitude page five
- Complete four Field Research tasks
- Three Pinap Berries
- Earn nine Hearts with you Buddy
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Hatch two Eggs
- Six Max Potions
Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries
Grass and Gratitude page six
- Catch 22 different species of Pokémon
- One Lucky Egg
Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Shaymin (Land Forme) encounter
Grass and Gratitude page seven
- Claim Reward!
- 22 Shaymin Stickers
- Claim Reward!
- 2,022 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,022 Stardust
Total Reward: 25 Shaymin Candy, one Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls
How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research
Sustainability Week 2023 page one
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Drilbur encounter
- Feed your Buddy five times
- Five Pinap Berries
- Take five Snapshots of your Buddy
- Trubbish encounter
Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Starpiece
Sustainability Week 2023 page two
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Trubbish encounter
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
- 10 Nanab Berries
- Play with your Buddy
- Bounsweet encounter
Total Reward: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Incense
Sustainability Week 2023 page three
- Use nine Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Drilbur encounter
- Earn two Candies while exploring with your Buddy
- Grimer encounter
- Use an Incense
- Bounsweet encounter
Total Reward: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 10 Razz Berries
Sustainability Week 2023 page four
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Binacle encounter
- Earn three Candies while exploring with your Buddy
- Drilbur encounter
- Receive a Souvenir from your Buddy
- TBD
Total Reward: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls
How to complete Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Field Research
- Catch five Rock-type Pokémon
- Two Pinap Berries
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- Three Razz Berries