Niantic addresses major Pokémon Go Special Research bug causing players to lose progress

This is less of a fix and more of a skip.

Pokémon Go has not been in a great place recently, with players boycotting the game following raid mechanic changes and smaller events lacking the content to really excite the large number of fans who remain. Part of the disappointment for one particular event has been the Special Research completely resetting a portion of players’ progress at a certain point—something Niantic has now addressed.

During the A Mystic Hero event, which ran from April 13 to 17, players were tasked with helping Team Mystic’s leader Blance learn more about Pokémon evolution through various research tasks.

However, the event’s Special Research third page gave players a lot of problems, with many greeted by broken streak messages when logging in over the last few days.

This stage of the “A Mystic Hero” Special Research required players to make three Excellent Throws, earn five Candy walking with their Buddy Pokémon, and evolve 10 Pokémon to complete it. And, on April 16, players began mass reporting that all of their research progress on these steps was being completely wiped.

Trainers, due to an issue where progress was reset on Page 3 of A Mystic Hero Special Research, we will be auto-completing this page. Your rewards will still be available to claim on Page 3 of the Special Research. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 18, 2023

Thankfully the research wasn’t completely tied to the event’s run-time and players didn’t need to worry about missing the rewards due to this issue, but the fact an entire page of progress could be wiped for no reason upset anyone who spent time trying to complete it.

As a result, Niantic is bypassing page three entirely and auto-completing it for any player who has access to the Special Research. No answer was given for why this issue happened, but the easiest fix appears to just be moving the hurdle.

Other problems such as visual glitches and an overall lack of new content during this event already had fans less than pleased, so adding another problem that actually impacted a mechanic has fans looking at the upcoming Sustainability Week event cautiously.