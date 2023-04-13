Not every event has to be huge, and Pokémon Go fans still have a lot to look forward to in the A Mystic Hero event that puts a spotlight on Team Mystic.
There isn’t one single element of this event, which runs from April 13 to 17, that is going to excite players to participate. But if anyone needs the incentive to evolve some Pokémon or needs help doing so, this is probably the time.
A Mystic Hero only introduces a new Lapras wearing an accessory themed after Team Mystic’s leader Blanche. The rest of the event is themed after evolving Pokémon and giving players bonus rewards and items for getting out and training their teams.
Most of those extra rewards are provided through Timed and Special Research tasks that are all free for players to complete during the event. So if you plan to take part, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can run through during the A Mystic Hero event.
Related: Pokémon Go players voice serious concerns after Campfire robberies
All A Mystic Hero Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A Mystic Hero Timed Research
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research page one
- Catch five Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Transfer three Pokémon
- Five Nanab Berries
- Evolve a Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candy
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research page two
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Transfer five Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 3,000 Stardust
Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candy
A Mystic Hero: Timed Research three
- Evolve a Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Evolve two Pokémon
- 15 Poké Balls
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
- Evolve four Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Evolve five Pokémon
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module
A Mystic Hero Special Research
A Mystic Hero page one
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Make five Nice Throws
- Seven Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 1,500 XP and an Eevee encounter
A Mystic Hero page two
- Evolve five Pokémon
- 50 Eevee Candy
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 25 Pokémon
- Shelmet encounter
Total Reward: 2,000 XP and a Karrablast encounter
A Mystic Hero page three
- Make three Excellent Throws
- 5,000 Stardust
- Earn five Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon
- 10 Razz Berries
- Evolve 10 Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Lapras (Blanche Accessory) encounter
A Mystic Hero page four
- Claim Reward!
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Claim Reward!
- One Unova Stone
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Glacial Lure Module
A Mystic Hero Field Research
- Catch three Pokémon
- One Dragon Scale
- One King’s Rock
- One Metal Coat
- One Upgrade
- Catch five Pokémon
- One Sinnoh Stone
- One Unova Stone
- Evolve a Pokémon
- 300 Stardust
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust