Not every event has to be huge, and Pokémon Go fans still have a lot to look forward to in the A Mystic Hero event that puts a spotlight on Team Mystic.

There isn’t one single element of this event, which runs from April 13 to 17, that is going to excite players to participate. But if anyone needs the incentive to evolve some Pokémon or needs help doing so, this is probably the time.

A Mystic Hero only introduces a new Lapras wearing an accessory themed after Team Mystic’s leader Blanche. The rest of the event is themed after evolving Pokémon and giving players bonus rewards and items for getting out and training their teams.

Most of those extra rewards are provided through Timed and Special Research tasks that are all free for players to complete during the event. So if you plan to take part, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can run through during the A Mystic Hero event.

All A Mystic Hero Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A Mystic Hero Timed Research

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research page one

Catch five Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Transfer three Pokémon Five Nanab Berries

Evolve a Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candy

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research page two

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Transfer five Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Evolve three Pokémon 3,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and two Rare Candy

A Mystic Hero: Timed Research three

Evolve a Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Evolve two Pokémon 15 Poké Balls

Evolve three Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Evolve four Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls

Evolve five Pokémon Three Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module

A Mystic Hero Special Research

A Mystic Hero page one

Catch 15 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon 1,000 Stardust

Make five Nice Throws Seven Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 1,500 XP and an Eevee encounter

A Mystic Hero page two

Evolve five Pokémon 50 Eevee Candy

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon 15 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Pokémon Shelmet encounter



Total Reward: 2,000 XP and a Karrablast encounter

A Mystic Hero page three

Make three Excellent Throws 5,000 Stardust

Earn five Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon 10 Razz Berries

Evolve 10 Pokémon Inkay encounter



Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Lapras (Blanche Accessory) encounter

A Mystic Hero page four

Claim Reward! One Sinnoh Stone

Claim Reward! One Unova Stone

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls



Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Glacial Lure Module

A Mystic Hero Field Research