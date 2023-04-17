Pokémon Go fans discover Niantic nerfed another Community Day feature without telling anyone

This month, Pokémon Go players have discovered that Niantic has been making changes, most of which have been nerfs, without any formal announcements.

First, they realized the catch rate in Elite Raids had been lowered from six percent to two percent. Then, they noticed the distance players can walk and still be able to join raids after wiping was reduced from 300m to 250m.

Now, they’ve caught wind of another: the bonus spawn radius from completing certain raids on Community Days appears to have been lowered from 300m to 200m. Multiple players confirmed this across the weekend up to April 16. What this means is if players are doing the raids for the bonus but can’t remain within 200m, they’ll need to plan accordingly or risk losing it before the 30-minute timer runs out.

Some believe it’s not intentional, while others are convinced it is, and although it’s not the be-all-end-all, it has further contributed to the frustrating brewing in the community—especially since it’s the third time in a row Niantic has made one discreetly.

What’s more, it’s happened when faith in Niantic is at an all-time low due to the Remote Raid Pass changes that, while announced, were so controversial they led to a full-blown strike. According to data from SensorTower, the player count has dropped to half of what it was in January, suggesting these changes and others are taking a toll. This is, of course, largely due to the strike. But making unannounced changes wouldn’t be helping.

Players suspect Niantic may be doing it to avoid backlash over every little change, but it’s certainly not helping their dwindling reputation in the eyes of the community.