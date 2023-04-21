Can Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

If there’s one thing Pokémon fans can agree on, it’s that some of the strangest-looking Pokémon are the most endearing.

Stunfisk, the Trap Pokémon, is a Ground/Electric-type Pokémon first introduced in Pokémon Black and White, and has since gained a wide fanbase for its rather derpy appearance. Though it isn’t powerful, it is the only Pokémon in the series to have this dual-typing, though is still capable of learning Water-type moves thanks its home in swamps.

This Pokémon gained a new life in the Galar region of Sword and Shield, where it gained a regional variant resembling a bear trap with a Poké Ball-colored beak. Galarian Stunfisk is a Ground/Steel-type Pokémon with similar stats to its Unovan counterpart, though is notable for its prominence in Pokémon Go’s Go Battle League.

Like with most regional forms and their standard versions, the Shiny forms of Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk differ immensely. While Stunfisk gets a slightly-lighter body and a blue tail, Galarian Stunfisk takes the coloration of the standard Stunfisk—though still very much keeps its appearance as a bear trap.

Shiny Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk in Pokémon Go

Luckily for players that can’t get enough of these goofy-looking Pokémon, the Shiny forms of both Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk can be found in Pokémon Go starting with the upcoming Limited Research Day event—though like any other Pokémon, they are incredibly hard to find outside of events that boost their appearance rates or Raid presence.

Previously, only Galarian Stunfisk could be found as a Shiny, with it often appearing as a Breakthrough Encounter or as a Raid boss.

During this Limited Research Day on April 23, players will be able to complete research tasks that will reward encounters with Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk with increased Shiny rates.

Following the conclusion of this event, the Shiny rates for these Pokémon will return to normal, and the Unovan form of Stunfisk will be available to find Shiny from then on. It is likely Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will appear more frequently in future events with Ground-type Pokémon, though boosted Shiny rates aren’t always included.