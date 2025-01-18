All Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Shadow Pokémon can be some of the toughest encounters in Pokémon Go, and Shadow Ho-Oh in five-star raids is exceptionally difficult. You’ll want to bring your best Pokémon to face off against it, and knowing Shadow Ho-Oh’s weaknesses should make your life much easier.

As you might expect from challenging Shadow Ho-Oh at a Team Rocket raid, bringing other trainers with you is a requirement to complete it. Team Rocket raids are some of the toughest content you can embark on, and you’ll want to bring plenty of Purified Gems to help lower the difficulty. You’ll also want to create an ideal team to tackle Shadow Ho-Oh, and prepare to bring it down fast. Here’s what you need to know about all Shadow Ho-Oh’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

All Shadow Ho-Oh weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Shadow Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon

Shadow Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, making it weak to Rock, Electric, and Water-type moves, but resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type attacks. Of its weaknesses, we recommend focusing on Rock-type moves, as it’ll take the most damage from these attacks.

What makes Shadow Ho-Oh difficult to fight in Pokémon Go is its wide variety of attacks, giving it plenty of ways to counter your team. These are all the moves Shadow Ho-Oh can use in Pokémon Go.

Attack Name Attack Type Brave Bird Flying type Earthquake Ground type Extrasensory Psychic type Fire Blast Fire type Hidden Power Normal type Incinerate Fire type Sacred Fire Fire type Solar Beam Grass type Steel Wing Steel type

Shadow Ho-Oh can use Flying, Fire, Grass, Ground, Normal, Psychic, and Steel-type moves, making it truly challenging to counter it. Many Rock-type Pokémon are weak to these Ground-type moves, and then you have the purely Ground-types who are weak to the Grass-type attacks. Thankfully, Shadow Ho-Oh only has one attack from each of these categories, making the Rock and Ground-types your best option, but they’ll still take a heavy amount of damage when these moves appear during a battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go

When picking the best Pokémon to use against Shadow Ho-Oh, you want to use Tyranitar, Rhyperior, and Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

You can never go wrong with Tyranitar on your team against Shadow Ho-Oh. It’s a solid Rock and Dark-type Pokémon capable of using several Rock-type moves that can deal heavy damage during the raid. The downside is when you get hit by a Solar Beam or Earthquake. Thankfully, there are no Fighting-type moves that could spell even worse trouble for Tyranitar, and it’s robust enough to take a few hits. Having your Tyranitar use its Mega Evolution is a good idea if you can. The best moveset to teach Tyranitar is the fast move Smack Down and the charged moves Stone Edge and Brutal Swing.

The next Pokémon you want to add to your team is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type. Like Tyranitar, it has excellent attack and defensive stats, making it a difficult opponent to defeat. However, Shadow Ho-Oh’s Solar Beam attack is much more powerful against this Pokémon, and it’s a move you want to try to avoid as much as possible. Unlike Tyranitar, Rhyperior does not have a Mega Evolution. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior for this battle is the fast move Smack Down and the charged moves Rock Wrecker and Breaking Swipe.

The last Pokémon we want to highlight is Kyogre, the Legendary Water-type Pokémon. Kyogre has appeared in enough raids and reward events that it’s become relatively common, making this a great option to use for many players. The downside to using Kyogre is it only knows Water-type attacks, and it’ll take a lot of damage from Shadow Ho-Oh’s Solar Beam, but it has plenty of bulk and won’t be beaten immediately. If you can, use a Primal Kyogre to deal even more damage. The best moveset to teach Kyogre is the fast move Waterfall and the charged moves Origin Pulse and Surf.

You’ll need to use an entire team of six Pokémon to defeat Shadow Ho-Oh. These are some other Pokémon you should consider adding to your line-up before you challenge this deadly Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Alolan Golem

Ampharos

Diancie

Gigalith

Landorus

Rampardos

Rayquaza

Regirock

Stonjourner

Terrakion

Tyrantrum

After defeating Shadow Ho-Oh in the Team Rocket raid, you and your team can catch this Shadow Pokémon yourself. There is a chance that after defeating Shadow Ho-Oh, it could be appear to you in its Shiny version if you’re lucky.

