All Pokémon Go Fest Skill Challenge week tasks and rewards

The lead-up to Pokémon Go Fest is underway, with three sets of weekly challenges about to challenge trainers while offering some rare rewards for those who complete the Timed Research tasks.

For the first week, called the Skill Challenge, players will need to clear three stages of challenges and an Elite challenge to complete their research.

All of these challenges will lead up to Go Fest on July 25 and 26, but players do not need a digital ticket to participate in the weekly challenges or earn rewards.

The Skill challenges will be available from July 3 to 8, with additional incentives for players to represent their teams in the event. If one million players from any team show up and complete all of the challenges, every player from that team will unlock an additional rare encounter.

They do not need to complete the Elite challenges, but it’s a good bonus objective.

Here are all of the Go Fest Skill Challenge week tasks and rewards.

Team Bonuses

Instinct: Chimecho

Mystic: Alomomola

Valor: Chansey

Step One

Catch 20 Pokémon – 100 Stardust

Make Five Nice Throws – 10 Poké Balls

Use Five Berries to catch Pokémon – Five Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 100 XP, one Golden Razzberry, 10 Great Balls

Step Two

Catch 30 Pokémon – 300 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Great Balls

Transfer 20 Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls

Total Rewards: Ducklett encounter, 300 XP, one Silver Pinap Berry

Step Three

Catch 50 Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – 20 Great Balls

Total Rewards: Flying Pikachu encounter, one Rare Candy, one Star Piece

Elite Challenge

Catch 100 Pokémon – five Poké Balls

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon – five Great Balls

Make 50 Excellent Throws – five Ultra Balls

Total Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, five Razz Berries.