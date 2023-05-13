Pokémon Go Battle Day is a way for players to get bonuses while playing in the Go Battle League. And this time, the theme is Stardust—which means players can easily grind the resource and access exclusive Timed Research.

During this event, which runs all day on May 14 local time for all players, anyone battling in the GBL can participate in 100 battles instead of the usual 25. All GBL Stardust rewards will be quadrupled, too.

The rotation will be set in the Ultra League and the ongoing Sunshine Cup, giving players options to battle it out. The Sunshine Cup: Great League variant means players will be locked into using Fire, Grass, Ground, and Normal-type Pokémon with a max CP of 1,500.

There is Timed Research available during this event too, though it is paid. The premium research tasks will reward players with more Stardust and costs $1 to unlock through the in-game shop.

If you want some extra Stardust, along with a few other solid rewards, here are all of the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the latest Pokémon Go Battle Day.

All Pokémon Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research tasks and rewards

Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 4,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 40 4,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 60 4,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 80 4,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 100 4,000 Stardust



Total reward: 5,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and one Star Piece

