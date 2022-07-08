All Poison-type Pokémon weaknesses, explained

While many of them might look dangerous or unapproachable on the outside, Poison-type Pokémon can be powerful and fun allies to use on the battlefield. Besides having a natural inclination toward inflicting the poison status condition, Poison-type Pokémon also have an incredible amount of dual-type diversity: Poison pairs with just about every other type in the franchise and it’s worth exploring every combination to see what works best for your competitive team.

Alongside Steel, Poison is a traditionally defensive type. Poison-type Pokémon can’t be poisoned except by enemies with a very specific ability, and they remove the Toxic Spikes debuff when they enter a battle. Poison-types also have perfect accuracy with the move Toxic, which is a cornerstone in a variety of competitive strategies. Poison Pokémon have plenty of fortitude, but it’s not impossible to take them out.

Poison weakness: Ground

Like Electric-type Pokémon, Poison-types have a weakness to Ground-type moves. The counter isn’t quite as strong as the Electric-Ground matchup, in which Ground-types are completely immune to Electric-type moves, but it’s still a type that Poison-types should be wary of. Powerful moves like Earthquake, High Horsepower, and Mud Shot can quickly destroy a Poison-type. A lot of non-Ground-type Pokémon can also learn Ground-type moves, so be wary of any enemy who looks like they could know Earthquake.

The best way to negate Ground-type moves is to use a Poison-type that has the ability Levitate or is a dual Flying-type. While both of these remove the Ground weakness, they also potentially add new weaknesses in the form of Ice and Rock-type moves. This applies to almost all dual-type Pokémon: though they may gain new type advantages through the addition of a second type, they also often gain more weaknesses.

Poison weakness: Psychic

Unfortunately, Psychic is a powerful type to have a weakness to. There’s a huge amount of Psychic-type Pokémon out there, and many adjacent types like Ghost and Fairy can learn Psychic-type moves. While Poison-types are normally strong against Fairy-types, they should watch out for powerful moves like Psychic, Extrasensory, and Psyshock from Fairies. Psychic-types themselves are another obvious source of trouble since they have more access to these moves than most other types.

Poison-types can use their incredible propensity for the poison status condition to outlast or out-damage Psychic-types. Combined with their frequently high defense, tank-inclined Poison-types can simply wait out a psychic assault. Others can use some of Poison’s most powerful moves, including Sludge Bomb and Poison Jab, to beat a frail, glass cannon Psychic-type before they get a chance to land an attack.

Poison-types used to be helpful only for their defensive characteristics and high chance to inflict the poison status condition, but those days have changed. Now that Poison is super effective on the powerful Fairy-type, its status has been elevated to one of critical importance. Chances are much better that you’ll come across Poison-types in competitive play, but with these strategies, you won’t need to worry.